Dosted Gennah strengthens independent run with new EP ‘Out of the Broken City’

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian independent musician Dosted Gennah has released his third EP, Out of the Broken City, marking another chapter in a career defined by consistency, cross-border collaborations, and an independent approach to music.
Released some days ago, the six-track project brings together elements of dancehall, reggae and afrobeats while featuring collaborations with established musicians from Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The EP features Ghanaian artistes Medikal, J Derobie, and Jupitar, alongside Jamaican dancehall musician Shane O and Trinidad and Tobago artiste Zebee. The international collaborations continue a pattern that has become a notable part of Dosted Gennah's musical journey.
Since making his official debut in 2020, Dosted Gennah has operated without the backing of a major record label, relying largely on independent releases to build his catalog and audience. His music has gradually attracted listeners in Ghana and other markets, particularly within dancehall and Caribbean music circles.
His international collaborations include Wild N Mean featuring Jamaican artiste 10Tik, Pill Fi Mi Pain (Remix) featuring Shane O, Fall and Rise (Remix) with Trinidad and Tobago's Rheon Elbourne, and Hot Pressure featuring Zebee and Medikal.
Dosted Gennah has also worked with several prominent Ghanaian artistes, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, J Derobie, Jupitar, Larruso, Captan, and Alkaboss. He was also part of Shatta Wale's Accra Invasion Project.
Beyond collaborations, his music has received recognition from Jamaican dancehall figures, including Masicka and Popcaan, further extending his visibility within the Caribbean music community.
A project built across borders
Out of the Broken City serves as a showcase of Dosted Gennah's musical range while bringing together sounds and artistes from different parts of the African and Caribbean music scene.
The project is available on major digital streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify, and Boomplay, giving the independent artiste an opportunity to reach audiences beyond Ghana.
His career has also included performances at events such as Shatta Fest, Ghana Party in the Park in the United Kingdom, BYK Concert, and several music festivals and concerts across Ghana.
While he maintains a relatively low profile on social media, Dosted Gennah has continued to focus on releasing music and developing his sound. His latest EP represents another step in that process, combining his Ghanaian roots with the Dancehall and Reggae influences that have shaped his artistic identity.
With Out of the Broken City, Dosted Gennah continues to pursue an independent path while using collaborations across Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago to expand the reach of his music.
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