Joe Mettle inspires hope with new song ‘This Year’

Audio By Carbonatix
Celebrated gospel artiste Joe Mettle has released a new single titled This Year, a song built around themes of faith, positive confession and spiritual expectation.
The track, released in May 2026, presents a message centered on hope and belief, encouraging listeners to speak blessings and affirmations over their lives.
Through its lyrics, the song highlights the role of faith in shaping outcomes and reinforces the idea of declaring testimonies, abundance and divine favour.
Known for his worship driven style, Joe Mettle delivers This Year with a tone that blends music and ministry.
The song’s structure allows listeners to engage with it as both a musical experience and a personal declaration, with repeated lines that make it easy to follow and internalise.
The release comes at a time when many listeners are seeking encouragement and direction, positioning the track as a source of reassurance and spiritual reflection.
Its message focuses on belief, alignment and the expectation of positive outcomes.
Joe Mettle remains one of Ghana’s leading gospel voices, known for music that extends beyond entertainment into spiritual impact.
He made history as the first gospel artiste to win Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and has continued to shape the gospel space with consistent releases.
With This Year, he adds another faith-driven song to his catalogue, inviting listeners to approach the year with confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.
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