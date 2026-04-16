Joe Mettle announces Praise Reloaded 2026 at Accra Sports Stadium

Audio By Carbonatix
Acclaimed gospel musician Joe Mettle has announced the 2026 edition of his flagship worship event, Praise Reloaded, set to take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The event returns to the Accra Sports Stadium after the 2025 edition was held at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.
Over the years, Praise Reloaded has grown into one of Ghana’s most prominent gospel gatherings, known for its large crowds and strong focus on worship and spiritual engagement.
This year’s edition will extend beyond a single night of music into a broader series of activities designed to build momentum ahead of the main event.
These include campus and church activations, media tour, a float, music seminar, prayer campaign and a week of worship nights.
Speaking about the vision for the 2026 edition, Joe Mettle described the event as a spiritual assignment aimed at creating a deeper connection with audiences.
“I am deeply stirred and excited about what God is set to do through Praise Reloaded 2026 dubbed The River. This is more than an event. It is a divine assignment,” he said.
He added that the build-up activities are intended to prepare participants for what he described as a season of spiritual renewal and impact.
Joe Mettle also confirmed the first set of artistes for the event, including Eugene Zuta, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Bethel Revival Choir. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming months.
With preparations underway, Praise Reloaded 2026 is expected to draw thousands of worshippers from across the country and beyond, continuing its reputation as a key event on Ghana’s gospel calendar.
Latest Stories
-
Honouring 51 Years of Legal Excellence: Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, Ghana’s King of Law, and the Voice of Justice
10 minutes
-
AG’s move to take over OSP cases ‘farcical’ — Edem Senanu
14 minutes
-
Police declare 3 suspects wanted over robbery killing of Berekum Chelsea player
32 minutes
-
GIMPA Business School elevates leadership discourse through Pre-ICW 2026 coaching seminar
34 minutes
-
Slow down and allow democratic processes to work – Senanu tells AG over OSP cases takeover
39 minutes
-
Stakeholders push for non-partisan MMDCE elections, other reforms to fix governance gaps
46 minutes
-
Power restored as ECG completes Lashibi substation upgrade ahead of schedule
47 minutes
-
TTAG to submit petition on teacher recruitment and posting
1 hour
-
UPSA Law School honours Tsatsu Tsikata
1 hour
-
Joe Mettle announces Praise Reloaded 2026 at Accra Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Fuel tanker carrying 54,000 litres crashes at Ahodwo in Kumasi
1 hour
-
Bono East farmers demand urgent support over market access, farm inputs and climate challenges
1 hour
-
Winneba Prison officers donate blood to Trauma Hospital to replenish blood bank
1 hour
-
Women in banking sector must encouraged to occupy leadership positions – 2nd Dep. Governor of BoG
2 hours
-
‘Coaching unlocks potential’ – HR consultant
2 hours