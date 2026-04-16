Joe Mettle announces Praise Reloaded 2026 at Accra Sports Stadium

Acclaimed gospel musician Joe Mettle has announced the 2026 edition of his flagship worship event, Praise Reloaded, set to take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event returns to the Accra Sports Stadium after the 2025 edition was held at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Over the years, Praise Reloaded has grown into one of Ghana’s most prominent gospel gatherings, known for its large crowds and strong focus on worship and spiritual engagement.

This year’s edition will extend beyond a single night of music into a broader series of activities designed to build momentum ahead of the main event.

These include campus and church activations, media tour, a float, music seminar, prayer campaign and a week of worship nights.

Speaking about the vision for the 2026 edition, Joe Mettle described the event as a spiritual assignment aimed at creating a deeper connection with audiences.

“I am deeply stirred and excited about what God is set to do through Praise Reloaded 2026 dubbed The River. This is more than an event. It is a divine assignment,” he said.

He added that the build-up activities are intended to prepare participants for what he described as a season of spiritual renewal and impact.

Joe Mettle also confirmed the first set of artistes for the event, including Eugene Zuta, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Bethel Revival Choir. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

With preparations underway, Praise Reloaded 2026 is expected to draw thousands of worshippers from across the country and beyond, continuing its reputation as a key event on Ghana’s gospel calendar.

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