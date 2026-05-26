PSG’s Hakimi in Morocco squad despite injury

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Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has been named in the Atlas Lions' World Cup squad despite the injury he sustained in the Champions League semi-finals against Bayern Munich.
The Paris St-Germain full-back, 27, has not played since the first-leg win over Bayern on 28 April, but was pictured in training on Tuesday in the build-up to Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal.
Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui, Fulham defender Issa Diop, Crystal Palace defender Chadi Riad, Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi and Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz are among the other players selected.
Former West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd, Sofyan Amrabat, formerly of Manchester United, and ex-Leicester midfielder Bilal El Khannouss are also included.
Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been left out.
Morocco are currently eighth in the Fifa rankings and reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, losing to France.
They were controversially declared winners of last year's Africa Cup of Nations after Senegal had their victory overturned for their walk-off during the final.
Morocco are in Group C with Scotland, Brazil and Haiti. They meet Steve Clarke's side on 19 June.
Morocco squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces)
Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk)
Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt)
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