TVET institutions are not second fiddle – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama says Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) must no longer be treated as second-tier education but as a key driver of Ghana’s national development.
Speaking at the opening of the 4th Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana at Effia in the Western Region, President Mahama stressed the need for practical research and innovation to support national growth.
He said Technical Universities must focus on producing solutions that meet industry needs and create jobs.
The conference is on the theme: “Advancing TVET for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development.”
President Mahama noted that the conversion of polytechnics into Technical Universities 10 years ago was a major step toward Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.
He announced a 10 million cedi support fund for technical universities, with additional funding for doctoral training and research.
The President also revealed plans to establish a new science university in the Savannah area, as well as two new Technical Universities in Techiman and Jasikan.
On inclusive education, he pledged a 50 million cedi annual tertiary support fund for persons with disabilities.
President Mahama further emphasised the need for continuous investment in STEM, Artificial Intelligence and robotics education to prepare the younger generation for the future.
He commended lecturers, researchers and students for contributing to national development through innovation and practical skills training.
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