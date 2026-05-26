Newly recruited teachers threaten renewed protest over unpaid salary arrears

A group calling itself the Concerned Newly Recruited Teachers under the Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed frustration over the government’s failure to pay outstanding salary arrears despite earlier assurances and an approved payment plan.

In a press statement issued by the group, the teachers said they were deeply disappointed that no payments had been made even after salaries for May 2026 had been processed.

According to the statement, an official letter dated April 20, 2026, with reference number GES/DDG(MS)/1/26/212, announced that approval had been granted by the Ministry of Finance for the payment of salary arrears owed to eligible GES staff covering the period from August 2024 to November 2025.

The letter reportedly indicated that the arrears would be paid in instalments beginning in May 2026, with four months’ arrears expected to be paid alongside monthly salaries.

However, the teachers say the promise has not been fulfilled.

“May has ended, salaries have been paid, yet not a single pesewa of the promised arrears has been reflected in the accounts of affected teachers,” the statement said.

The group noted that the delay has left many newly recruited teachers financially burdened, explaining that several of them accumulated debts during the period their salaries were delayed.

According to the teachers, "many are currently struggling with loans, rent, transportation costs, and family responsibilities and had hoped the payment arrangement would bring some financial relief."

The teachers also questioned why similar commitments made to health workers appeared to have been honoured while teachers continue to wait for their arrears.

“What makes this even more painful is the comparison with our colleagues in the health sector. Nurses who demonstrated alongside us over the same issue received official communication and subsequently received their payments according to the outlined structure. Why is the same commitment not being shown toward teachers?” the statement queried.

The group is therefore calling on "the government, the Ministry of Finance, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, and the leadership of GES to ensure all outstanding arrears are paid before the end of the month".

They warned that failure to do so would compel them to resume picketing and other lawful democratic actions to demand payment of the arrears.

The statement was signed by conveners of the affected teachers, including Eugene Zoranu, Enoch Attivor, Eric Darfour, Daniel Anokye, and Simon Kofi Nartey.

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