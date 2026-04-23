Tensions rise in Mthatha as residents plan anti-foreigner protest; Ghanaians in SA urged to stay indoors

Residents of Mthatha in South Africa are preparing to stage a protest on Thursday, April 23, over concerns about the increasing presence of foreign nationals, with demonstrators demanding that employment opportunities be reserved for locals.

The protest, scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m., is expected to be led by local South Africans who claim that jobs intended for citizens are increasingly being taken up by foreigners.

Chairman of the Ghanaian community in Mthatha, Dr Yirenyi Gyekye Darko, said he has engaged with local police, who have assured him that adequate security measures are in place to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful.

“I spoke to one of the station commanders, and he confirmed that there will be a peaceful demonstration. The police are taking precautionary measures to ensure everything remains under control,” he said.

Despite the assurances, he has advised members of the Ghanaian community to remain cautious and limit movement during the protest period.

“We have asked our people to stay indoors and not open their shops until about midday, when the situation is expected to normalise,” he noted.

Dr Darko explained that the demonstration is being driven by calls for the South African government to prioritise jobs for its citizens, amid claims that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, Nigerians, and Zimbabweans, are taking over employment opportunities.

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