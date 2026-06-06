Abu Jinapor accuses gov’t of diluting anti-LGBTQ bill, calls for assent to original 2024 version

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo

Damongo MP and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has intensified calls for President John Dramani Mahama to assent to the original anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Parliament in 2024, arguing that recent amendments introduced by the current Parliament have significantly weakened the legislation.

Speaking amid renewed national debate over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Mr. Jinapor alleged that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has departed from its earlier commitment to support the bill in the form originally approved by the 8th Parliament.

According to him, Parliament successfully passed the anti-LGBTQ bill in 2024, but the legislation could not receive presidential assent due to legal challenges pending before the Supreme Court.

He contends that the NDC had publicly indicated its readiness to support and sign the bill if elected to government.

However, Mr. Jinapor argues that following the reintroduction of the bill in 2025, the governing majority opted not to preserve the original text.

Instead, he says, Parliament approved as many as 31 amendments before passing the revised bill on May 29, 2026.

“The amendments have substantially altered the character of the bill and reduced its effectiveness,” he said, adding that “What has emerged is markedly different from the legislation passed in 2024.”

A central concern raised by the Damongo MP relates to changes made to provisions governing the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ activities.

He argues that the amended version creates exemptions for a broad range of entities, including government institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), development partners, academic institutions, and other organisations involved in health-related programmes.

According to Mr. Jinapor, such exemptions could create avenues through which LGBTQ advocacy and related activities may continue under the umbrella of public health initiatives.

He further criticised the introduction of a clause stating that nothing in the Act should prevent or limit the lawful duties or functions of an institution.

In his view, the provision could provide legal cover for organisations whose activities might otherwise fall within the scope of the legislation.

“These amendments undermine the core objective of the bill, which is to prohibit LGBTQ activities, advocacy, and the promotion of what many Ghanaians regard as traditional family values,” he asserted.

Mr. Jinapor also referenced previous remarks allegedly made by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga during parliamentary proceedings, claiming they reflected a softer approach toward aspects of LGBTQ-related advocacy.

He argued that such developments reinforce concerns that the amended bill no longer reflects the intent of the original legislation.

The Damongo MP maintains that the most appropriate course of action is for government to facilitate the passage and presidential assent of the original 2024 bill without modification.

“The government should assent to the 2024 bill as passed, or reintroduce and pass the same bill verbatim for assent by the President,” he stated. “It is as simple as that.”

The anti-LGBTQ bill remains one of the most contentious issues in Ghana's political and social discourse, drawing strong opinions from religious groups, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, human rights advocates, and international stakeholders.

While supporters argue that the legislation protects Ghanaian cultural and family values, critics contend that it raises significant constitutional and human rights concerns.

President Mahama only recently pointed to substantial work needing to be cleared to bring the bill to finality, including the need for further consultations and the possible referral of the bill to the Counsel of State for advise pending his assent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.