Henry Nana Boakye accuses Mahama of ‘deceptive’ stance on presidential term limit

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has accused President John Mahama of adopting what he described as a "deceptive" posture over the ongoing debate on the constitutional interpretation of presidential term limits.
According to him, while President Mahama has publicly stated that he has no intention of seeking more than two terms in office, his comments on a pending matter before the Supreme Court leave room for what he believes could become a dangerous constitutional precedent.
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, July 28, Mr Boakye said, "The posturing of President Mahama is very deceptive. President Mahama is trying to say, 'As for me, I think two terms, two terms. I do not intend to seek. But whoever is going to the Supreme Court, as for that, I do not control the Supreme Court. So whatever interpretation they will put on that, I don't care,'" he said.
Mr Boakye insisted that the debate over Article 66 of the 1992 Constitution should not exist because the provision is, in his view, explicit.
He argued that Article 66(2), which states that "a person shall not be elected to hold office as President of Ghana for more than two times," leaves no room for an interpretation based on consecutive or non-consecutive terms.
The NPP National Organiser further alleged that attempts to secure a different interpretation from the Supreme Court are politically motivated.
"I am even surprised why we have this debate so popular at this time. There is a sinister motive," he said, adding that "any application before the Supreme Court for a certain twisted, unwholesome and unhealthy interpretation on Article 66 is sponsored."
Mr Boakye rejected arguments that a president who serves non-consecutive terms could still qualify to contest again, describing such reasoning as "weird" and "an absurdity."
He argued that accepting that interpretation would create a loophole enabling one individual to alternate between serving in office and sitting out a term, potentially remaining eligible to return to power repeatedly.
According to him, such an outcome would undermine the intention of Ghana's constitutional term limits and threaten the country's democratic stability.
Mr Boakye warned that any Supreme Court ruling permitting such an interpretation could plunge Ghana into political turmoil.
"I will be very sad, and Ghana will be thrown into a state of turmoil if any strange interpretation is put on this article," he cautioned.
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