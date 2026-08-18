Today’s front pages: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Empowerher in Upper West region
3 minutes
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Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
12 minutes
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Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
13 minutes
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BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
13 minutes
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Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
15 minutes
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X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
15 minutes
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‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
17 minutes
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UG Pro VC calls for an integrated risk management approach to tackle Ghana’s perennial flooding
24 minutes
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Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
27 minutes
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Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
29 minutes
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AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
34 minutes
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Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
38 minutes
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Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
43 minutes
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25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
45 minutes
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Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
49 minutes