GIPA secures investor leads at Invest Fest 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has secured investor leads and expressions of interest in real estate, tourism and other sectors following its participation in Invest Fest 2026 in Atlanta, United States.
The engagements also generated discussions on potential business partnerships and commercial opportunities, with follow-up engagements expected to explore the identified prospects.
Manuela Adu, Head of Protocol at GIPA, who led the delegation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Simon Madjie, said the event provided an opportunity to engage prospective investors and connect them with investment opportunities in Ghana.
She said GIPA presented opportunities in agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, energy, technology and digital services, tourism and hospitality, real estate, mining, infrastructure and logistics.
Mrs Adu said the Government’s 24-Hour Economy policy was creating opportunities for increased production and private-sector participation.
She also outlined the Volta Economic Corridor as an area with investment potential in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, logistics, energy and tourism.
Real estate and tourism attracted enquiries from prospective investors, she said.
The delegation also outlined provisions of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), including the citizenship-by-investment framework, which is expected to enhance Ghana’s appeal to high-net-worth investors. GIPA is to implement the provision in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior as part of efforts to enhance Ghana’s investment environment.
Mrs Adu said GIPA would follow up on the investor leads and expressions of interest to deepen discussions, provide relevant information and facilitate connections with institutions and business partners in Ghana.
The GIPA delegation comprised Principal Investment Promotion Officers, Mr Christopher Sedor and Mrs Bridget Odei, and Assistant Public Relations Officer, Mr Raphael Apetorgbor.
Ghana’s participation in Invest Fest was undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, as well as private-sector partners Adansi Travel and Tours and Sunseekers Travel and Tours.
The engagements formed part of GIPA’s efforts to promote Ghana as an investment destination and attract capital into strategic sectors of the economy.
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