GIPA CEO urges businesses to tap capital market

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie, has urged Ghanaian businesses to leverage the capital market to mobilise long-term financing, strengthen corporate governance and support sustainable growth.

According to him, the capital market provided an important alternative source of financing, particularly as access to long-term capital remained a key challenge to private sector development.

Mr. Madjie made the call as Special Guest of Honour at the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) Admission and Note-Listing Ceremony at the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra.

The ceremony marked the successful admission of PETROSOL Platinum Energy PLC to the GFIM and the listing of its maiden bond issuances under a GHS200 million bond programme.

He described the transaction as a significant milestone that demonstrated how Ghanaian businesses could use the capital market to finance expansion and strengthen their competitiveness.

He also emphasised GIPA’s expanded mandate under the GIPA Act, 2026 (Act 1173) to promote and facilitate outward investment by Ghanaian enterprises.He said GIPA would support Ghanaian businesses seeking to expand across Africa and beyond.

Mr. Madjie encouraged businesses to explore innovative financing options to support their growth and expansion.

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