Stocks

GSE to close 2026 with 81% return for investors

Source: Joy Business  
  3 September 2026 6:44pm
Abena Amoah, MD, GSE
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The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is expected to close the year with a return of 81% ±500 basis points, according to Databank Research.

This projection is supported by strong corporate earnings, disinflation, potential valuation upside and selective re-rating opportunities.

According to its second-half year report, financial stocks are poised for continued success, driven by resilient profitability, robust capital buffers, improving asset quality, and enhanced visibility of dividends.

“These factors position the sector for a favourable re-rating in the second-half of 2026.

It expects MTN Ghana to sustain its earnings leadership through ongoing expansion of its data and fintech ecosystem, supported by network investments and improved enterprise solutions. Additionally, the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend credentials are likely to sustain investor appetite.

“We anticipate that the FMCG [Fast Moving Consumer Goods] sector will continue to be a major contributor to earnings through 2H’26 [second-half 2026]. Capacity expansion, operational efficiencies and market share gains are expected to support KASA [Kasapreko], FML [Fanmilk], UNIL [Unilever] and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, while stable crude palm oil prices, improved extraction rates and disciplined cost management should sustain BOPP's earnings growth”.

“We remain constructive on OMCs [Oil Marketing Companies], supported by higher crude oil prices, improving marketing margins, and earnings potential, with TotalEnergies Ghana providing defensive income, GOIL benefiting from operational leverage, and ZEN Petroleum offering long-term growth prospects”, it added.

It continued that it sees the selective opportunities on the GAX market as stronger corporate fundamentals and earnings momentum drive investor interest in high-growth domestic businesses.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) ranked first as the best-performing stock exchange in Africa among 14 stock markets as of the end of August 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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