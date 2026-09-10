Economy

Ghana’s growth rate to exceed 6.5% in 2026 – Databank Research

Source: Joy Business  
  10 September 2026 2:58am
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Ghana’s median real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate will exceed 6.5% by the end of 2026, Databank Research has stated in its 2026 Second Half-Year Report.

This will be more than the 6.0% recorded in 2025.

According to the firm, the ongoing structural reforms, domestic monetary easing, and a sharp rebound in key industrial sub-sectors will sustain the economy well ahead of the government’s target of 4.8%.

“Early momentum is already evident in quarter one 2026 real GDP expanding by 6.4% year-on-year, complemented by the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) accelerating to 13.4% in June 2026 from 8.4% in January 2026. We believe this expansion will be further underpinned by robust gross capital formation and real credit growth exceeding the 34.1% year-on-year recorded earlier in the year”.

“We expect the Services sector to lead growth in 2026, expanding by 8.1%. We believe this growth will be supported by strong momentum in the asset-light ICT sub-sector and a recovery in credit extension in wholesale and retail markets”, it added.

In Agriculture, Databank Research pointed out that the forecast growth of 6.8% despite weak fish production, with targeted input subsidies under Phase 2 of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ 2.0) initiative expected to cushion the sector against base-effect drag.

It also expects the industrial sector to rebound strongly, expanding by 4.9%, supported by elevated gold output and a sharp recovery in oil production as four new development wells across the offshore Jubilee and TEN fields come fully onstream.

Economy expanded by 6.0% in quarter 2, 2026

Ghana’s economy grew by 6.0% in the second quarter of 2026, bringing growth for the first half of the year to 6.2%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The latest quarterly growth represents a slight slowdown from the 6.1% recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-oil GDP also remained resilient, growing by 5.4% in the second quarter, while non-oil growth for the first half of 2026 reached 5.9%.

The latest figures show that economic expansion continues to be driven largely by the services sector, particularly information and communications technology (ICT), alongside oil and gas production and investments.

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