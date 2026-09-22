Investor sentiment towards banking stocks to remain positive

Audio By Carbonatix
Investor sentiment towards banking stocks is expected to remain positive, supported by dividend payouts across most listed banks.
According to the Databank Research 2026 Half-Year Outlook, the resumption of dividend payments, following regulatory approval, reflects significantly stronger capital buffers, strong profitability despite lower interest rates, with sector net income growth of about 4% between first-halves of 2025 and 2026.
Additionally, there is enhanced asset quality, signaling the sector's continued recovery from the effects of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
The report stated that although non-performing loan (NPL) ratios remain above the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory threshold for some banks, it expects asset quality to improve further as credit conditions normalise and recovery efforts gain momentum through the remainder of the year.
The sector’s Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) declined to 16.1% in half-year 2026 from 23.1% in half-year 2025, reflecting early signs of balance sheet repair.
“We expect banks to intensify loan recovery initiatives and work towards the central bank’s 10% regulatory threshold by year-end, in line with the stipulated deadline”, Databank Research explained.
It added that the capital adequacy has also strengthened across the sector, rising to 20.4% in half-year 2026 from 19.7% in half-year 2025, underscoring a more resilient banking system with stronger capacity to absorb potential macroeconomic and credit shocks.
It continued that its analysis favour banks with strong capital positions, improving asset quality and resilient profitability.
"Although lower interest rates may compress net interest margins over 2H’26 [Second-half year 2026], we expect disciplined loan growth, and growing credit demand will support earnings momentum. In our view, improving macro conditions, stronger earnings visibility and dividend resumption suggest further upside through 2H’26.
Latest Stories
-
Who is Ghana Jollof? The woman behind the viral TikTok account
3 minutes
-
Sekou Nkrumah calls for democratic socialism and clear ideology to revive CPP
14 minutes
-
World Vision Ghana, Somoco Ghana partner to improve healthcare access in Agortime
16 minutes
-
Adopt scientific formula for setting transport fares – COPEC urges operators
30 minutes
-
What Is Wrong With Us: The world must be ashamed that childhood has become so dangerous for so many children
31 minutes
-
Extractive revenue volatility threatens GH₵30bn expressway dream; contingency measures needed – CIPAC
35 minutes
-
Agribusinesses must invest across entire value chain, not just land and machinery – Gladys Sampson
37 minutes
-
BHOBU Games marks 10th edition in grand style
38 minutes
-
GPRTU insists on 25% transport fare hike ahead of final talks with government
43 minutes
-
Parliament’s Energy Committee tours TOR, GOIL and Sentuo Refinery to assess operations and fuel supply
43 minutes
-
Parents, students continue to queue at school placement resolution centre in Kumasi
44 minutes
-
Review salaries alongside transport fares to cushion commuters – COPEC
45 minutes
-
The Emergency was real, the System was not!
50 minutes
-
Agbodza inspects neglected Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road
53 minutes
-
Tensions intensify in Middle East amid high-stakes UN General Assembly
53 minutes