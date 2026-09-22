Parents urged to seek early treatment for childhood cancer

Health professionals are urging parents and caregivers to seek early medical attention whenever they notice unusual symptoms in their children.

The call was made by the Head of the Pediatric Oncology Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof Vivian Paintsil, during a childhood cancer awareness walk through the principal streets of Kumasi.

September is observed globally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a period dedicated to creating awareness about cancer in children and the importance of early detection.

In Kumasi, health professionals took the message to the streets, distributing flyers and educating the public on some of the warning signs of childhood cancer.

The campaign is being undertaken in collaboration with the Pediatric Society of Ghana and the Childhood Cancer Society of Ghana.

“Children do get cancer, but when they do get cancer, they can be healed. If you take ten children with cancer, eight of them can be cured if they come in early enough.”

Professor Paintsil says parents should not ignore unusual weight loss, frequent bleeding, lumps or swellings on the body, or a white spot appearing in a child’s eye.

“When you see weight loss or the child easily bleeds, think about childhood cancer. If there is any white spot in the eye, think about childhood cancer. If the child is getting lumps and swellings anywhere in the body, think about childhood cancer.”

She adds that persistent morning vomiting could also be a warning sign, particularly in cases involving brain tumours.

“If the child wakes up in the morning and is vomiting, think about childhood cancer, because brain tumours can present like that.”

According to her, parents should not allow fear of a cancer diagnosis to prevent them from seeking medical care.

“We know it's scary. Whenever you are told of a cancer diagnosis, we know it is scary. But although you are scared, make that effort and bring the child to us so that we can be able to manage it appropriately.”

Professor Paintsil is also calling for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to improve childhood cancer care and research in Ghana.

She says efforts are being made through the Childhood Cancer Society of Ghana to mobilise support for a possible dedicated childhood cancer research centre.

“We all need to come together so that we can be able to manage these children and save them. Parents, bring your children early so that we can be able to save your child,” she stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.