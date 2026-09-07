Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes

Parents seeking preferred senior high schools (SHSs) for their wards have been cautioned against falling victim to fraudsters who claim they can manipulate BECE results or secure school placements through unofficial channels.

Ahafo Regional Secretary of the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA) Kwame Nti Yeboah,) said some individuals on social media are taking advantage of anxious parents by promising to help alter examination results or influence the placement process.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he urged parents to deal directly with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) rather than relying on third parties.

“There are unscrupulous people on social media who are contacting parents that they can help change the results.”

According to him, parents should use the official contact numbers provided by GES and WAEC to seek clarification or assistance with their wards’ results and placement.

“But GES and WAEC have released contact numbers, so I will advise parents to use those numbers instead of dealing with third parties who may not be legitimate because a lot of these people are fake.”

Mr Nti Yeboah also welcomed the government’s decision to conduct school selection after the release of BECE results, describing it as an improvement over the previous arrangement.

He explained that schools were previously selected before results were known, a process he suggested could create challenges for parents and candidates.

“Initially schools were selected before the results are realised but we commend the government on the decision for schools to be selected after the release of the results.”

“We are happy with it and believe it is a step in the right direction.”

The Ministry of Education last Friday night released the 2026 senior high school placement for qualified Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates amid mixed reactions from parents and guardians.

With thousands of BECE candidates left without placement under the current arrangements, the Conference of Heads (Proprietors) of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) has released its 2026 list of private second-cycle schools in good standing, which could become an important resource for families exploring private SHSs as an alternative route into second-cycle education.

Mr Nti Yeboah stressed the need for parents to remain vigilant, particularly on social media, where fraudulent individuals may exploit the placement process to demand money or personal information.

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