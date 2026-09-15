Catholic Bishops demand probe into ‘protocol’ admissions amid SHS placement challenges

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called for a full review of Ghana’s senior high school placement system, demanding transparency over alleged “protocol” admissions into sought-after schools.

The Bishops want the government to disclose the legal basis for any discretionary admissions arrangements, the number of places involved, the criteria used and those responsible for the process.

They said the growing concerns around the Computerised School Selection and Placement System risk undermining public confidence in the fairness of admissions.

“We are especially troubled by allegations that parents are asked to pay money to secure places for their children,” the Bishops said in a statement on Monday.

“If placement is meant to be free, no official, agent, or intermediary should request or accept payment for it.”

They called for such allegations to be investigated, with those found culpable facing disciplinary measures and, where warranted, criminal charges.

However, the Bishops cautioned that unproven allegations should not damage the reputations of honest public servants.

They also demanded urgent clarity on the practice of so-called “protocol” admissions.

“If places in sought-after schools are set aside through discretionary arrangements, the public deserves to know their legal basis, the number of places involved, the criteria applied, and who is responsible,” they said.

The Conference said the placement system must not create the perception that money, connections or influence can secure opportunities unavailable to other qualified students.

The Bishops noted that 604,567 candidates qualified for placement this year, with 527,932 placed when the results were released.

They acknowledged that placement depends on factors including academic performance, programme choice, boarding or day preference and available spaces.

However, they said the outcomes should be understandable and demonstrably fair.

The Conference also raised concerns over students allegedly being placed in schools unsuitable for their sex, disability, circumstances or location.

It called for genuine placement errors to be corrected quickly through accessible channels and urged priority attention to cases involving disability, medical needs and serious distance difficulties.

The Bishops further called for the placement system to be examined by independent technical experts, with the main findings made public.

They want families to understand the key factors that determine placement, including examination scores, chosen programmes, relevant cut-offs or rankings, and available places.

They also proposed a stronger appeals process with clear procedures and time limits.

Beyond the placement system, the Bishops renewed their call for the long-awaited agreement between government and Churches on the management of mission schools to be concluded.

They also reaffirmed their decision to reserve 20% of annual admissions to Catholic mission schools for Catholic candidates.

“We are therefore instructing the National Catholic Secretariat’s education office to prepare, without delay, a clear plan for implementing this decision across our schools,” they said.

The Bishops insisted that any such arrangement must be transparent, subject to annual audit and strictly prohibit the exchange of money.

They said the ultimate goal should be a placement system where “merit, choice, fairness, and above all the good of the child determine who is admitted where.”

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