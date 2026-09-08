Education Ministry to digitise SHS placement complaints system

The Ministry of Education has said it was going to digitise the senior high school placement complaints process from 2027 to help reduce the need for parents and candidates to visit physical resolution centres.

The proposed digital complaints system will allow parents and candidates to submit and resolve placement-related concerns through the CSSPS portal.

The move follows congestion at resolution centres across the country, including the National Resolution Centre at the GNAT Hall in Accra, where large numbers of parents and candidates have gathered this week.

The Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, speaking in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Sept 7, said the current complaints system would be reviewed after the 2026 school placement exercise.

He said the Ministry reviewed the placement process after each exercise and used feedback from parents and candidates to make changes.

According to Mr Mohammed, concerns about the capacity of physical resolution centres would be considered as part of the review and would inform the move towards an online complaints system.

Asked whether the Ministry would increase capacity at the existing resolution centre in Accra to deal with the number of complaints, Mr Mohammed said additional centres would be considered for the Greater Accra Region if the need arose.

He said no specific timeline had been set for any expansion during the current placement exercise.

Re-entry candidates

On his part, the Coordinator of the CSSPS, Sherif Sulemana, said the Secretariat would begin processing re-entry candidates from Monday.

He explained that the candidates were among those placed in schools during last year's placement exercise but were unable to enrol at the time.

Mr Sulemana said the process would give the affected candidates another opportunity to secure placement and access secondary education this year.

He also confirmed that the CSSPS self-placement portal had been opened on Sunday.

The portal allows candidates who were not automatically matched with a school to select from institutions with available vacancies.

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