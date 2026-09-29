St. John’s Grammar edges Mfantsipim in nail-biting NIQ showdown

Audio By Carbonatix
St. John’s Grammar School and Mfantsipim School have completed the semi-final line-up of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the fourth and final quarter-final contest held on Monday, September 28.
The contest, held at the ISSER Auditorium of the University of Ghana, saw St. John’s Grammar finish at the top with 47 points, while Mfantsipim School followed closely with 46 points.
Opoku Ware School recorded 42 points, while Apam Senior High School finished with 39 points.
Contest 4 results
St. John’s Grammar School – 47 points — Qualified
Mfantsipim School – 46 points — Qualified
Opoku Ware School – 42 points
Apam SHS – 39 points
The contest brought the quarter-final stage of the competition to a close, with the four schools battling for the final two places in the semi-finals.
St. John’s Grammar maintained a narrow one-point lead over Mfantsipim, while the two other competing schools, Opoku Ware and Apam SHS, ended the contest within five and eight points respectively of the winner.
Eight schools qualify for the semi-finals
Following four quarter-final contests, eight schools have now secured places in the semi-final stage of the 2026 National Investment Quiz.
They are:
Corpus Christi School
Wesley Girls’ High School
St. Augustine’s College
Prempeh College
West Africa Senior High School
St. Louis Senior High School
St. John’s Grammar School
Mfantsipim School
The semi-finalists emerged from a series of highly competitive quarter-final contests, with the top two schools from each contest progressing.
In the first quarter-final, Corpus Christi and Wesley Girls qualified. St. Augustine’s College and Prempeh College secured the next two semi-final places in the second contest, while West Africa SHS and St. Louis SHS advanced from the third contest.
The final two spots were claimed by St. John’s Grammar and Mfantsipim in Contest 4.
The competition has so far tested students on their knowledge of investment, savings and financial concepts, while also requiring speed, accuracy and teamwork.
The quiz is moderated by Quiz Master Godson Nukunya.
The 2026 National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository, with support from organisations across Ghana’s financial, investment, telecommunications and media sectors.
With the quarter-finals now concluded, the focus shifts to the semi-final stage, where the eight remaining schools will battle for places in the grand finale.
Latest Stories
-
‘We will not let this matter rest’ – Afenyo-Markin after Bagbin rejects narcotics probe
2 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Ghana suffer 4-2 defeat to Gambia
7 minutes
-
Your strike could disrupt academic calendar – GES urges teachers to return
14 minutes
-
Speaker’s ruling has failed integrity test required of Parliament to discharge its duties – Afenyo-Markin
44 minutes
-
St. John’s Grammar edges Mfantsipim in nail-biting NIQ showdown
48 minutes
-
Expanding Financial Inclusion: Advans Ghana’s client base more than doubles to 160,000
57 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Ghana surrender two-goal lead to lose to Gambia
59 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Preparing the organisation for 2027
1 hour
-
‘Don’t just sit silent and expect a referral’ – Speaker urges Human Rights Committee to investigate abuses
1 hour
-
‘Give caucus leaders adequate time to speak before ruling’ – Afenyo-Markin to Bagbin
1 hour
-
Petrosol gives back to society by donating 3,600 books and bags to Sawla DA Primary
2 hours
-
Bagbin dismisses Minority motion on narcotics seizures as inadmissible
2 hours
-
From Oversight to Impact: Why board committees will make or break Africa’s organisations
2 hours
-
‘Strong criticism is legitimate but insult is not argument’ – Speaker urges restraint in public discourse
2 hours
-
‘Don’t reward only bitter tongues’ – Bagbin tells political party leaders
2 hours