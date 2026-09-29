St. John’s Grammar edges Mfantsipim in nail-biting NIQ showdown

St. John’s Grammar School and Mfantsipim School have completed the semi-final line-up of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the fourth and final quarter-final contest held on Monday, September 28.

The contest, held at the ISSER Auditorium of the University of Ghana, saw St. John’s Grammar finish at the top with 47 points, while Mfantsipim School followed closely with 46 points.

Opoku Ware School recorded 42 points, while Apam Senior High School finished with 39 points.

Contest 4 results

St. John’s Grammar School – 47 points — Qualified

Mfantsipim School – 46 points — Qualified

Opoku Ware School – 42 points

Apam SHS – 39 points

The contest brought the quarter-final stage of the competition to a close, with the four schools battling for the final two places in the semi-finals.

St. John’s Grammar maintained a narrow one-point lead over Mfantsipim, while the two other competing schools, Opoku Ware and Apam SHS, ended the contest within five and eight points respectively of the winner.

Eight schools qualify for the semi-finals

Following four quarter-final contests, eight schools have now secured places in the semi-final stage of the 2026 National Investment Quiz.

They are:

Corpus Christi School

Wesley Girls’ High School

St. Augustine’s College

Prempeh College

West Africa Senior High School

St. Louis Senior High School

St. John’s Grammar School

Mfantsipim School

The semi-finalists emerged from a series of highly competitive quarter-final contests, with the top two schools from each contest progressing.

In the first quarter-final, Corpus Christi and Wesley Girls qualified. St. Augustine’s College and Prempeh College secured the next two semi-final places in the second contest, while West Africa SHS and St. Louis SHS advanced from the third contest.

The final two spots were claimed by St. John’s Grammar and Mfantsipim in Contest 4.

The competition has so far tested students on their knowledge of investment, savings and financial concepts, while also requiring speed, accuracy and teamwork.

The quiz is moderated by Quiz Master Godson Nukunya.

The 2026 National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository, with support from organisations across Ghana’s financial, investment, telecommunications and media sectors.

With the quarter-finals now concluded, the focus shifts to the semi-final stage, where the eight remaining schools will battle for places in the grand finale.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.