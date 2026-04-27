Mfantsipim at 150: Honouring the pioneers of Ghana’s secondary education

Mfantsipim at 150

The story of Mfantsipim School dates back to 1876, when visionaries such as John Mensah Sarbah, James Picot and Rev W.T. Balmer, alongside the Methodist Church Ghana, laid the foundation for what would evolve into Ghana’s second-cycle education system.

One and a half centuries on, that legacy remains firmly rooted on a hill in Cape Coast a city widely regarded as the cradle of education in Ghana. For 150 years, Mfantsipim has not only made history but also shaped generations, embodying the ideals of mission-based education.

As part of its sesquicentennial celebrations, past and present students, staff and members of the wider community gathered to honour both the founding fathers and those who have sustained the school’s legacy.

Dubbed the “Founder’s Day Weekend,” the commemorative activities included a torch run and candlelight procession through Cape Coast, culminating in the lighting of the sesquicentennial flame and a fireworks display. The symbolic journey retraced the school’s early history from the Mountain of Hope to Idan, passing through former sites such as Blankson Private Residence, McCarthy Hill and Acquah Private Residence. Along the route, hymns of hope and resilience were sung, linking past struggles to present achievements.

At the final stop, the Headmaster, Very Rev Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo, paid tribute to the resilience of the founders.

“Our founding fathers faced many challenges, including limited resources and constant relocation. But they never gave up. Because of that resilience, today, we are all gathered here with one shared identity,” he said.

He added that tracing the school’s history provides a sense of permanence and purpose, noting that the lighting of the anniversary flame symbolises a legacy that endures.

“Today, history has been made, and we are thankful to God for taking us through all the locations that we trace our history to. You will never grow old once you trace your history to this institution. Life can take you to many places, but in the end, you’ll make it. You saw where it started, where some slept, had classes and eventually moved to this holy hill, as I call it. We salute our founding fathers,” he said.

He further added, “We thank you for being part of this history. And we are trusting that once the flame is lit, it means the flame of this school will never go down. We will keep on flying and succeeding.”

Reinforcing the school’s pioneering status, Assistant Headmaster Mr Fiifi Amoah-Hope described Mfantsipim as the “first born” of Ghana’s secondary education system one that continues to uplift others rather than compete with them.

“It is not our fault that we are the first born. We have centred the anniversary on secondary education, which means we are bringing in all other secondary schools. We are the pioneers and they are after us.

We are not saying the other schools are not good. They are, but we are ahead of them. Mfantsipim is not looking down on other schools, we are rather bringing them up,” he said.

The institution’s early student body included notable figures such as George Grant, Henry Van Hein, William Fynn Penny, William Fynn, Robert J. Hayfron, Benjamin Pine Wood, Samuel C. Crankson, Brodie Arthur and John James. Beyond its all-male tradition, Mfantsipim also contributed to the development of female education, particularly through Sixth Form opportunities for students from Wesley Girls’ High School.

Notable alumni include Prof. Florence Abena Dolphyne (former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana), Dr Mary Grant (former member of the Council of State), Dr Mrs Sylvia Boye (former Registrar of the West African Examinations Council), Mrs Comfort Agama (former Librarian of the University of Ghana Business School) and Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse (Chancellor of the University of Ghana).

The celebrations have drawn participation from Mfantsipim alumni, sister Methodist institutions and the wider educational community, reflecting a shared educational heritage.

With the grand durbar scheduled for November 14, 2026, as part of a two-week programme themed “A Legacy of Excellence, Leadership and Service to Inspire the Future,” the milestone is expected to reach a fitting climax.

From humble beginnings marked by perseverance and relocation, Mfantsipim School has grown into a symbol of excellence and leadership in Ghana’s educational journey. As it marks 150 years, the institution continues to honour its past while shaping its future, standing as a testament to the enduring vision of its founders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.