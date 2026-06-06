Mahama explores Belarus agro-industrial hub, seeks partnerships to boost Ghana’s food security

President John Dramani Mahama has toured one of Belarus’ largest agro-processing facilities as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and explore solutions to strengthen Ghana’s food security and agricultural transformation agenda.

The visit formed part of the second day of the President’s state visit to Belarus, during which he travelled to the industrial city of Brest to examine modern agro-industrial technologies and identify opportunities for collaboration.

President Mahama was received by the Governor of Brest, Piotr Alexsandrovich Parkhomchik, and senior officials from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry before touring the facility, which specialises in the production of dairy products including baby food, milk, cheese and milk powder for international markets.

Accompanied by his Presidential Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to Moscow, Dr Jehu-Appiah, the President observed the various stages of the company’s high-tech production processes.

Speaking after the tour, President Mahama said Ghana was keen to learn from Belarus’ experience as it seeks to modernise its agricultural sector and move from predominantly smallholder farming to large-scale commercial production.

“We are here to tap into Belarus’ vast experience as we work to make Ghana self-dependent in food production,” he stated.

The President said a key objective of the visit was to identify technological solutions that could help Ghana reduce post-harvest losses, a challenge that continues to affect productivity and incomes among farmers.

He noted that strengthening agro-processing capacity would be critical to achieving food security and adding value to agricultural produce.

Managing Director of the company, Aleksandr Savchits, disclosed that the firm recorded more than $1.4 billion in profit last year and has recently begun exporting dairy products to Ghana.

According to him, the company is looking to expand its exports to the Ghanaian market as trade relations between the two countries continue to grow.

President Mahama also extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to explore partnerships with Ghanaian businesses and industry associations, describing such collaborations as mutually beneficial.

The visit comes as Ghana pursues policies aimed at boosting local food production, improving agricultural value chains and attracting investment into agro-processing and agribusiness.

Belarus is regarded as one of the world’s leading exporters of dairy products, including milk powder, butter and cheese, making it a strategic partner for countries seeking to strengthen food production and processing capabilities.

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