Photos: Mahama pays tribute to Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey during Jamaica State Visit

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President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute to Pan-African leader Marcus Garvey by laying a floral wreath at the National Heroes Circle during his State Visit to Jamaica.
The wreath-laying ceremony held on August 4, honoured Garvey's contribution to the Pan-African movement and his role in advancing the cause of African liberation and self-determination.
The tribute also emphasised the longstanding historical and cultural ties between Ghana and Jamaica, reflecting the shared Pan-African heritage that continues to shape relations between the two countries.
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