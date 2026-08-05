Nii Amu Asamani II, Otublohum Atofo Tse (Frank Quartey-Papafio), Acting Head of Quartey-Papafio Family, Nii Teiko Okai Reindorf (Teiko Tsuru Mantse), Principals Elders Of The Onamroko Adain Family, Christian Josiah Reindorf (Head of Reindorf Family), Nii Kwatei Kodjo II, Ga State Akwashong Mantse and Asere Akwashongtse, Nii Kwatei Kweku Quartey, Weku Nukpa, Mrs Gladys Thompson (USA) (née Quartey-Papafio), Naa Ashiokai Wono III (Reindorf Manye), The Quartey-Papafio, Reindorf Randolph Vanderpuye, Bannerman and allied families.

Mr Hugh Kwatelai Quartey-Papafio

2nd October, 1929 – 7th July, 2026

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

There will be no wake

Burial and Funeral: At the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, High Street, Accra

Pre-Burial Service: Filing Past On Friday, 28th August, 2026 at 8:30 am

Burial Service: On Friday, 28th August, 2026 at 9:00 am

Interment/Burial: Gethsemane Memorial Garden (Private Burial)

Wife: Jemima Quartey-Papafio (Deceased)

Children: Hugh Nii Kpakpa Quartey-Papafio, Dinah Naa Kwaley Quartey-Papafio, Agnes Naa Kwakor Essandoh, Alexander Nii Kwatei Quartey-Papafio, Sylvia Naa Kwakai Nyante.

Grandchildren: Nicole Leila Naa Oyo Quartey-Papafio, Nathan Kweku Obeng Nyante, Elynne Rita Essandoh, Kayleigh Karen Kwateokor Quartey-Papafio, Dr. Hugh Julian Kwatia Nyante, Lymuella Buena Naalomotele Engmann, Darice Alvah Naalomotiorkor Engmann, Jasmin Alexa Akwaley Quartey-Papafio, Justin Alexander Oko Quartey-Papafio, Elaine Nana Ama Agyemang.

Siblings: Sylvia Dadson (deceased), Emmanuel Quartey-Papafio (deceased), Alice Quist (deceased), Gladys Thompson (USA), Benjamin Quartey-Papafio (deceased), Amabel Brown (deceased), Quartey-Papafio (deceased), Doris Larsen (deceased).

Nieces & Nephews: Claris Quartey-Papafio and siblings (London), Andrew Charles Quist, Genevieve Thompson and siblings (USA), Nathaniel Quartey-Papafio and siblings, Mary Brown and siblings (London), John Quartey-Papafio and siblings, Edward Peter Larsen and siblings, William Quartey-Papafio and siblings, Peter Quartey-Papafio and siblings, Dr. Neil Quartey-Papafio andsiblings, Valeria Nelson-Addy and siblings, Nii Agiri Barnor and siblings, Lilian Naa Amanua Bonaparte, Doris Naadokua Hesse-Armah and sibblings,, Jemina Mograbi and siblings, Dr. Betty Bannerman and siblings, Dr Emmanuel Bannerman and siblings, Pricilla Bannerman and siblings, Clement Quartey- Papafio and Siblings, Elizabeth Daniels and siblings, Allan Quartey-Papafio and siblings (Germany), Irene Quartey-Papafio and siblings (USA), Veronica Kudzi, Susan Amankwah.

Cousins: Ursula Abiana Amponsah, Dr Naa Elizabeth Bannerman, Hon. Eric Quartey-Papafio, Philip Quartey-Papafio and siblings, Victor Quartey-Papafio and siblings.

Children-in-Law: Evelyn Quartey-Papafio, Bishop Richard Essandoh, Laura Quartey-Papafio, David Kwatia Nyante. In-Laws: Major (Rtd) Leticia Reindorf and siblings, Sussie Quartey-Papafio.

Adopted Family: Christian Wodopey, Masoud Hassan, Sandra Agyei, Moses Darko, Gifty Neina.

Chief Mourners: Nii Amu Asamani II, Otublohum Atofo Tse (Frank Kwartekwei Quartey-Papafio), Acting Head of Quartey-Papafio Family, Nii Kwatei Kodjo II, Ga State Akwashong Mantse and Asere Akwashongtse, Samuel Laryea Quartey, Head of Kpakpafo We, Richard Kwatei Quartey, Head of Blofonyo We, Benjamin Kwatei Quartey, Head of Kankadan We, Joe Quartey-Papafio, Andrew Charles Quist, Hugh Nii Kpakpa Quartey-Papafio, Jonathan Nortey Yeboah, David Amankwah, Mike Eghan Jnr, Quartey-Papafio family, Reindorf family, Vanderpuye family, Smith Mensah Family, Yeboa family, Haynes family, Essandoh family and Nyante family.

Dress Code: White and Black

ALL SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.