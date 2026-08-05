Obuasi SecTech headteacher hospitalised after students assaulted him for allegedly burying a fetus

Audio By Carbonatix
The Headteacher of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Abdulai Zakaria, is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after he was allegedly attacked by a group of students following claims surrounding the alleged burial of a fetus.
According to reports, tensions escalated on the school campus after some students alleged that the headmaster had been seen burying a fetus in a nearby bush.
The students further claimed the incident was connected to an alleged abortion involving a student.
Sources familiar with the incident told JoyNews that the allegations sparked outrage among the students, who reportedly mobilised in the early hours of Wednesday and confronted the headteacher.
He was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation and sustained injuries that required urgent medical attention. Some school property was also vandalised during the disturbance.
The injured headteacher was subsequently rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition has not been officially disclosed.
Meanwhile, police have deployed in large numbers to the school to restore calm. Officers have reportedly exhumed the body believed to be that of a baby from the location identified by the students as part of ongoing investigations.
The incident has disrupted academic activities at the school, with teaching and learning halted as investigators continue their work. Students remain under heightened security while authorities assess the situation.
Police are yet to issue an official statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the alleged discovery or the claims made against the headmaster. The allegations remain under investigation.
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