Police restore calm after students’ protest at Krobo Nursing Training College

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono East Regional Police Command says calm has been restored following an unlawful assembly by students of the Krobo Nursing Training College near Techiman, which turned violent and resulted in the arrest of two students.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the Police said the incident occurred on Monday, July 27, after students embarked on a protest without prior notification to the Police, contrary to the Public Order Act.
According to the Command, officers responded after receiving information about the planned demonstration and engaged the student leadership in an attempt to discourage the protest. However, the students reportedly proceeded to march towards Techiman township.
The Police stated that during efforts to maintain law and order, some students allegedly pelted officers, police vehicles and members of the public with stones, leaving one police officer injured.
To restore order and prevent further attacks, officers fired warning shots, causing the crowd to disperse.
The Command said two students, identified as 27-year-old Paulina Felayire and 21-year-old Gabriel Boadu, were arrested for allegedly throwing stones during the disturbance. They are currently assisting with investigations.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the students were protesting over concerns about feeding conditions at the college.
The Police said security has since been reinforced on the campus and in surrounding communities to maintain peace and prevent further disturbances.
The Bono East Regional Police Command urged the public to use lawful means to express grievances and reminded organisers of public gatherings to notify the Police before holding demonstrations, as required by law.
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