‘They found the wrong target’ – Sammy Gyamfi hits back at Afenyo-Markin

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin of using what he describes as a sustained campaign of allegations against the institution to exert pressure on its management.
His latest comments come amid a growing dispute over GoldBod’s financial performance, with Mr Afenyo-Markin alleging that the institution has incurred a GH¢22 billion loss.
The Effutu MP has also warned that current GoldBod officials could face stringent bail conditions in the future if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) returns to power.
Mr Gyamfi has strongly rejected the claims, describing them as false and pointing to GoldBod’s audited 2025 financial statements.
According to him, the institution recorded an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.
He has also defended GoldBod’s performance in the local gold value chain, particularly its efforts to increase refining and value addition.
“These are devious extortionists and political mercenaries who will come at you with lies to tarnish your reputation in the hope that you will fold and settle for what they call ‘compulsory arbitration’ and through that, oil their palms,” Mr Gyamfi said.
He insisted that he would not be intimidated by the allegations or threats arising from the political dispute over GoldBod.
“Well, this time around, they found the wrong target,” he added, as the exchange between the GoldBod CEO and the Minority Leader continues to intensify.
Latest Stories
-
Promasidor Ghana unveils Onga Mix Tomato Paste, names Diana Hamilton brand ambassador
6 minutes
-
‘You admitted the loss, now account for the GH¢22bn’ – Minority hits back at GoldBod CEO
8 minutes
-
Gender Department raises alarm over rising teenage pregnancy in Ashanti Region
25 minutes
-
GJA@77: Ethical journalism foundation for strong, resilient democracies – UK Deputy High Commissioner
29 minutes
-
Police pickup carrying suspects crashes into trotro on KNUST campus, several injured
30 minutes
-
AMA Mayor apologises to alleged extortion victim, orders refund
31 minutes
-
Akwatia MP defends GoldBod, says IMF report didn’t blame it for losses
34 minutes
-
Building community after a merger: What UniMAC’s concord initiative can teach higher education
34 minutes
-
UN security official meets GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi
39 minutes
-
Two detained after French influencer’s scorched body found in vineyard
40 minutes
-
ORAL has been reduced to a tool for political convenience – Kwesi Botchway Jnr
41 minutes
-
6 in 10 businesses fail to properly account for VAT – GRA
42 minutes
-
US retail giant receives $1bn boost from tariff refunds
50 minutes
-
Angélique Kidjo makes history for Africa with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
50 minutes
-
Know when to wait, verify and publish – GJA President tells journalist
1 hour