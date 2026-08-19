‘They found the wrong target’ – Sammy Gyamfi hits back at Afenyo-Markin

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin of using what he describes as a sustained campaign of allegations against the institution to exert pressure on its management.

His latest comments come amid a growing dispute over GoldBod’s financial performance, with Mr Afenyo-Markin alleging that the institution has incurred a GH¢22 billion loss.

The Effutu MP has also warned that current GoldBod officials could face stringent bail conditions in the future if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) returns to power.

Mr Gyamfi has strongly rejected the claims, describing them as false and pointing to GoldBod’s audited 2025 financial statements.

According to him, the institution recorded an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.

He has also defended GoldBod’s performance in the local gold value chain, particularly its efforts to increase refining and value addition.

“These are devious extortionists and political mercenaries who will come at you with lies to tarnish your reputation in the hope that you will fold and settle for what they call ‘compulsory arbitration’ and through that, oil their palms,” Mr Gyamfi said.

He insisted that he would not be intimidated by the allegations or threats arising from the political dispute over GoldBod.

“Well, this time around, they found the wrong target,” he added, as the exchange between the GoldBod CEO and the Minority Leader continues to intensify.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.