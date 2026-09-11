‘Wretched and vile propaganda’ — Atta Akyea denies abandoning Adu-Boahene

Lawyer for former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Samuel Atta Akyea, has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn from the ongoing case, describing the claims as “wretched and vile propaganda”.

In a statement dated September 10, 2026, Mr Atta Akyea said the reports were linked to a dispute over a document the prosecution has alleged was fake.

He maintained that the document was admitted into evidence without objection before Justice Francis Apangabuno Achibanga, sitting as an additional High Court judge.

“I cannot abandon or disown my client,” Mr Atta Akyea said, disclosing that his legal team was preparing a “very solid and credible submission of no case”.

He said the defence remained focused on challenging the prosecution’s allegations through the proper legal process.

Mr Atta Akyea also criticised what he described as the conduct of the case in the media, insisting that questions of evidence and law must be settled in court.

“Kwabena Adu-Boahene’s case was launched on the platform of media trial, where lies sell. The court is the forum where evidence and law should settle vexed matters,” he said, expressing confidence in the defence’s submission and describing the allegations against his clients as “sordid”.

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