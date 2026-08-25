High Court declines bid to adjourn Adu Boahene trial pending SC review on legal vacation ruling

Adu Boahene

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application by former Signals Bureau Director-General Kwadwo Adu Boahene seeking to adjourn his trial pending the Supreme Court’s determination of a review application filed by Ofoase-Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah over the continuation of selected criminal cases during the legal vacation.

Counsel for Mr Adu Boahene, Samuel Atta Akyea, had asked the court to adjourn the proceedings until September 2, when a three-member panel of the Supreme Court is expected to hear Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s review application.

He argued that the outcome of the application could have a bearing on the ongoing trial and that it was therefore appropriate for the High Court to await the Supreme Court’s decision.

However, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Justice Srem-Sai opposed the application, pointing out that the prosecution had only one more day to close its case.

He argued that the Supreme Court had already determined the substantive interlocutory application concerning the legal vacation and that the mere filing of a review application did not automatically suspend proceedings.

Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga, after hearing arguments from both sides, said he had not identified any rule requiring the trial to be suspended in the circumstances.

The judge noted that although the earlier Supreme Court decision had been delivered by a single judge, it remained binding until it was set aside or reversed by a subsequent decision.

He therefore dismissed the defence’s request for an adjournment.

Adu Boahene trial

Mr Adu Boahene is standing trial alongside his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Limited on 11 charges, including conspiracy, stealing, using public office for profit, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

All the accused persons have pleaded not guilty and are currently on bail.

The latest disagreement follows earlier disputes between the defence and prosecution over the pace and conduct of the trial.

In July 2025, the High Court rejected a defence application seeking further disclosure of National Security operational account records dating back to 1992.

The defence argued that the documents could contain information relevant to the accused persons’ case.

Following the ruling, Mr Atta Akyea sought time to study the decision and consider further legal options, including an appeal or an application for a stay of proceedings.

The prosecution opposed the request, insisting that the trial should proceed without unnecessary delays.

At the time, Mr Atta Akyea accused the prosecution of withholding documents and said: “I won’t accept any ambulance trial.”

He has maintained that his approach is intended to protect due process and ensure that his client receives a fair trial, arguing that the justice system should not create an accelerated track for selected cases while other matters continue under the ordinary rules.

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