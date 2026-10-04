I didn’t campaign for NDC to come and do this nonsense – Kpebu on EOCO

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed disappointment with the conduct of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) appointees, saying he did not support the party in the 2024 elections for them to engage in what he described as “nonsense”.

Speaking in an interview amid the ongoing controversy involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Mr Kpebu alleged that some government appointees were misusing their legal authority and damaging the image of the governing party.

“It is a shame, I didn't campaign for the NDC to come and do this nonsense,” he said.

Mr Kpebu said he had campaigned vigorously for the NDC, adding that supporting the party during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo had not been easy.

“Do you know how we suffered? Akufo-Addo, do you know how dangerous he was? Do you know what we lost?” he argued.

“Then you (NDC) come, this is how you are misusing the power?” he lamented.

He said those experiences made the conduct he was witnessing particularly painful, having worked to support the party’s return to power.

Mr Kpebu’s criticism centred on what he considered an improper use of legal authority by some appointees and the potential consequences for public confidence in the NDC administration.

He also warned that EOCO’s actions and inactions could carry an electoral cost for the governing party, arguing that the agency’s conduct could contribute to the NDC losing power in the 2028 general election.

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