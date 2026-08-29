Defamation suit: Sammy Gyamfi authorises his lawyers to write to High Court to receive writ

Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi

Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has formally indicated his readiness to receive the writ filed against him by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin in connection with alleged defamatory statements.

The development follows Mr Afenyo-Markin’s announcement in Parliament on Monday, August 24, that he had initiated legal action against Mr Gyamfi over allegations of extortion made against him.

However, as of the date of the notice, the writ had reportedly not been served on Mr Gyamfi.

Through his solicitors, Ayine & Partners, Mr Gyamfi has now written to the Registrar of the High Court, General Division, Accra, expressly authorising his lawyers to accept service of the writ and all accompanying processes on his behalf.

The notice, dated August 26, 2026, is headed: “Notice to Accept Service of Writ on Behalf of the 1st Defendant in Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin v. Samuel Adu Gyamfi and Anor.”

The notice was signed by Seth Nyaaba, Solicitor for the 1st Defendant, on behalf of Ayine & Partners.

According to the lawyers, they had received “express instructions and authority” from Mr Gyamfi, the first defendant in the suit, to accept service of the writ of summons and all accompanying originating processes.

The solicitors consequently asked the court to take notice that service of the writ and any accompanying processes could be effected on Mr Gyamfi through their chambers at Ayine and Partners, House No. C809/29, 1st Close Lily Street, East Legon, Accra.

The lawyers further requested that the court records be updated accordingly.

Legal battle follows political exchanges

The move adds a new dimension to the escalating public dispute between Mr Afenyo-Markin and Mr Gyamfi, which has generated considerable political and public interest.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effutu, announced on Monday that he had sued Mr Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldbod, as well as other parties over alleged defamatory claims concerning him.

The Minority Leader has denied the allegations and indicated that he would pursue legal remedies to protect his reputation.

The latest notice from Mr Gyamfi’s lawyers does not, in itself, amount to an admission of the allegations contained in the suit. Rather, it formally communicates his willingness to receive the court processes through his solicitors.

The development is expected to pave the way for the substantive legal proceedings to commence once the writ and accompanying processes are duly served.

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