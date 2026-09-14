Afenyo-Markin mourns Bernice Offei, describes her songs as ‘sermons set to music’

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has paid tribute to veteran gospel musician Bernice Offei, describing her music as a powerful source of faith, comfort and inspiration.

In a tribute posted on his official Facebook page, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the late musician, who died at the age of 63, had left behind a lasting legacy in Ghana’s gospel music industry.

Under the headline, “A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Eternal: In Memory of Bernice Offei”, he said the musician’s voice had carried the faith of a generation.

“Bernice Offei, whose voice carried the faith of a generation, has gone ahead to be with the Lord she sang about so passionately and faithfully, at age 63,” he wrote.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said Bernice Offei was more than a musician, describing her work as a testimony expressed through song.

“To many of us, Bernice Offei was more than a musician. She was a testimony in melody,” he said.

He highlighted some of her popular songs, including Life, Hold On and Kaa She Gbeyei, saying they offered more than entertainment.

“Songs like Life, Hold On, and Kaa She Gbeyei were never just tracks; they were sermons set to music,” he wrote.

According to the Minority Leader, the songs provided comfort during difficult periods and strengthened listeners’ faith.

He also celebrated Bernice Offei’s achievements, noting that her 2007 album Life earned her the Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year awards at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards.

Beyond music, Mr Afenyo-Markin highlighted her career as a professional banker, noting that she worked with Standard Chartered Bank.

He described her life and career as remarkable for the breadth of her talents and achievements.

Mr Afenyo-Markin extended his condolences to Bernice Offei’s family, particularly her husband, following her death.

Her passing has since prompted tributes from personalities and members of Ghana’s gospel music community, who have been celebrating her contribution to the country’s music industry.

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