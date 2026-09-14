Afenyo-Markin mourns Bernice Offei, describes her songs as ‘sermons set to music’

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has paid tribute to veteran gospel musician Bernice Offei, describing her music as a powerful source of faith, comfort and inspiration.
In a tribute posted on his official Facebook page, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the late musician, who died at the age of 63, had left behind a lasting legacy in Ghana’s gospel music industry.
Under the headline, “A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Eternal: In Memory of Bernice Offei”, he said the musician’s voice had carried the faith of a generation.
“Bernice Offei, whose voice carried the faith of a generation, has gone ahead to be with the Lord she sang about so passionately and faithfully, at age 63,” he wrote.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said Bernice Offei was more than a musician, describing her work as a testimony expressed through song.
“To many of us, Bernice Offei was more than a musician. She was a testimony in melody,” he said.
He highlighted some of her popular songs, including Life, Hold On and Kaa She Gbeyei, saying they offered more than entertainment.
“Songs like Life, Hold On, and Kaa She Gbeyei were never just tracks; they were sermons set to music,” he wrote.
According to the Minority Leader, the songs provided comfort during difficult periods and strengthened listeners’ faith.
He also celebrated Bernice Offei’s achievements, noting that her 2007 album Life earned her the Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year awards at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards.
Beyond music, Mr Afenyo-Markin highlighted her career as a professional banker, noting that she worked with Standard Chartered Bank.
He described her life and career as remarkable for the breadth of her talents and achievements.
Mr Afenyo-Markin extended his condolences to Bernice Offei’s family, particularly her husband, following her death.
Her passing has since prompted tributes from personalities and members of Ghana’s gospel music community, who have been celebrating her contribution to the country’s music industry.
Latest Stories
-
AG proposes Bar Welfare Fund to provide social protection for lawyers
1 minute
-
Tales from abroad: Returning home is not always the remedy
2 minutes
-
GES opens applications for non-teaching staff promotion; here’s who qualifies
16 minutes
-
What Is Wrong With Us: We fly halfway around the world to admire discipline, then fly home to tolerate chaos
19 minutes
-
Discipline must not become abuse in raising children – ARK Foundation
26 minutes
-
Photos: Culture, technology and cuisine take centre stage at Russia’s youth festival
27 minutes
-
‘Who approved Laboma structures?’ – Victoria Bright calls for review of permitting system
33 minutes
-
“The Darkest Chapter”: Latif Abubakar’s 21st production brings President Mahama’s UN reckoning to the National Theatre stage
37 minutes
-
Teacher, three others investigated over alleged kidnapping of suspected MoMo fraudster in Kumasi
37 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin mourns Bernice Offei, describes her songs as ‘sermons set to music’
37 minutes
-
Don’t just learn AI tools, use them to improve productivity – ALX Enterprise
45 minutes
-
Free rabies vaccination campaign targets 25,000 dogs and cats nationwide
51 minutes
-
Ghana needs a system to track child protection funding to where risks are highest – ARK Foundation
53 minutes
-
AI may not replace humans, but workers who fail to adapt could lose jobs – ALX Enterprise
55 minutes
-
Gideon Boako: Bretton Woods is fraying; Ghana has built a bridge
56 minutes