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‘Life Is Short’ gospel music hitmaker Bernice Offei dies at 63

Source: Myjoyonline  
  12 September 2026 2:40pm
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Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei, renowned for hit songs including Life Is Short, Hold On and Kaa She Gbeyei, has died at the age of 63.

News of her death was announced on Facebook by fellow gospel musician Nii Noi on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Kwesi Ernest, also a top gospel music producer in Ghana, confirmed her demise in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying, "We regret to announce the passing of our mother, Mrs Bernine Offei. She went to her maker this morning. A gospel Music legend has fallen."

Some media reports also confirmed her demise.

Her death comes just days after she was reported missing, triggering concern among colleagues, fans and members of the public.

She was subsequently found safe, according to reports at the time, although some photos of her that went viral suggested that she was unwell.

Bernice Offei was one of the recognised voices of Ghana's gospel music scene, with a career spanning several decades.

She built a strong following with songs that combined Christian messages with reflections on faith, perseverance and life. Among her best-known recordings are Hold On, Life Is Short and Kaa She Gbeyei. Her music remains available to audiences through digital platforms, with Hold On and Life Is Short among her widely recognised works.

Other songs associated with her include Odo A Wodo Mi Nti, Nyame Kokroko, N'adom Ara Kwa and Don Bi Rebo.

Her passing is likely to be felt deeply within Ghana's gospel music community, particularly given the concern that surrounded her disappearance only days earlier.

Bernice Offei's music, particularly Life Is Short, Hold On and Kaa She Gbeyei, earned her a lasting place among Ghana's veteran gospel musicians.

She was 63.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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