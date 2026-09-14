Bernice Offei battled dementia for five years before death, former manager reveals

Veteran gospel singer Bernice Offei had been battling dementia for about five years before her death at age 63, her former manager, Kwasi Ernest, has revealed.

According to him, the condition affected the singer’s memory and ability to carry out everyday activities, eventually contributing to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance before she was found.

Speaking in an interview on Max TV to confirm the singer’s death, Kwasi Ernest explained that Bernice Offei’s dementia had progressed to a point where she could become disoriented and struggle to find her way home.

“For four to five years, she had been battling dementia that affected her brain. When someone is sick with dementia, it affects the daily life of the person,” he explained.

He said the singer left home at a time when the condition had been triggered, making it difficult for her to locate her residence.

“She left home, and the ailment was triggered, so she couldn’t locate her house. After the initial search by the family wasn’t yielding results, they made the search public, and they later found her,” he added.

After she was found, the family reportedly rushed her to the hospital for medical attention. However, her condition deteriorated, and she died on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Kwasi Ernest, who managed the gospel singer during part of her career, also paid tribute to her character, describing her as a disciplined and God-fearing woman whose faith was reflected in the way she lived.

He said Bernice Offei was not merely someone who preached the word of God but a person who made a conscious effort to practise what she believed.

Her death has since sparked tributes from colleagues and admirers who remember her contribution to Ghana’s gospel music scene.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.