Graduates urged to research dementia to preserve national legacy

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Kofi Peter Amponsah Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pamicor Limited, has challenged biomedical graduates to prioritise research into dementia to prevent the erosion of national knowledge and mentorship structures.
Delivering the keynote address at the first graduation ceremony of Thrivus University for Biomedical Science and Technology, Dr Mensah described dementia as a silent threat to the transfer of knowledge and skills to the next generation.
He noted that the illness does not only affect individuals but disrupts the very legacy that institutions and families work to build.
Dr Mensah shared a personal encounter with a colleague of 30 years in Obuasi who could no longer recognise him due to the condition.
He stressed that while dementia was traditionally associated with the elderly, it was increasingly being diagnosed in younger populations, making it a critical area for scientific intervention.
“I would challenge Thrivus or possibly nominate it for sponsorship at the doctoral level to research this sickness because we are all here at risk,” he stated.
The CEO further noted that solving such complex medical challenges presents a significant opportunity for Ghanaian scientists to create value and generate wealth.
He urged the graduates to look beyond traditional employment and instead focus on solving problems which are big and industries could be formed around.
By focusing on local health crises like dementia, he argued that Ghanaian scientists could lead the way in medical innovation while securing their own professional futures.
Dr Mensah reminded the congregation that science was the bedrock of survival, as proven by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
He encouraged the university to position its biotechnology hub as a centre for excellence in researching age-related and neurodegenerative diseases to safeguard the country’s human resources.
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