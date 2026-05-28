Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa receives 2026 Lifetime Leadership Impact Award

Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa

Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa, H.R. Wickes Endowed Professor and Professor of Management at the Scott L. Carmona College of Business, Saginaw Valley State University, has been honoured with the 2026 Lifetime Leadership Impact Award at the Youth Impact Leadership Summit in Accra.

The award was conferred on him on May 19, 2026, by Professor Benard Obeng Acquah, Dean of the Business School at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA.

Professor Ofori-Dankwa was recognised for his lifelong commitment to impactful leadership, transformational service, academic excellence and community development across Ghana and the United States.

His career has spanned teaching, research, mentorship, entrepreneurship advocacy, institutional partnerships and humanitarian work, leaving what organisers describe as a lasting impact on academia and the lives of many young people.

Academically, Professor Ofori-Dankwa is credited with pioneering influential work in leadership, organisational development, diversity and entrepreneurship.

He is also the originator of the concept of “DiverSimilarity”, a framework that encourages organisations and individuals to value both demographic diversity and shared values in building stronger and more productive institutions.

The concept has shaped several of his books, journal articles, seminars and international workshops.

Professor Ofori-Dankwa has also contributed to scholarship on entrepreneurship and cross-cultural business development, including work comparing entrepreneurial processes and business practices in Ghana and the United States.

His research has further highlighted the experiences of market women in Ghana, focusing attention on their challenges, strengths and the policy interventions needed to improve their welfare and economic opportunities.

Beyond his academic work, Professor Ofori-Dankwa has devoted significant personal resources to mentoring and supporting young people.

Over the years, he has sponsored and provided scholarships for several youths in both Ghana and the United States, helping them pursue educational and professional opportunities.

At Saginaw Valley State University, he co-founded the BATS Programme Business, Arts, Theatre and Sociology, an interdisciplinary initiative that brings students from different academic backgrounds together to work on projects addressing real community needs.

Professor Ofori-Dankwa has also played a major role in strengthening international collaboration between Ghana and the United States.

He was involved in establishing a sister-city relationship between Amanokrom in Ghana and Saginaw, Michigan, and also helped facilitate sister-university relationships between Saginaw Valley State University and both Pentecost University and GIMPA.

His longstanding partnership with Saginaw Valley State University also contributed to support for the establishment of a clinic at the Royal Seed Home, an orphanage with which he has been actively involved.

In 2020, Professor Ofori-Dankwa received one of the State of Michigan’s highest academic honours, the State of Michigan Distinguished Professor Award.

Organisers say the 2026 Lifetime Leadership Impact Award celebrates not only his academic achievements but also a life of service dedicated to empowering people, building institutions, mentoring future leaders and creating lasting impact across communities and nations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.