New mediation centre launched to resolve disputes in Gomoaman

Audio By Carbonatix
A customary arbitration and mediation centre has been launched at Gomoa Manso in the Central Region to provide a community-based alternative for resolving disputes and promoting peaceful coexistence in Gomoaman.
The centre, inaugurated by the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, was established under the leadership of Nana Osofo Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah I, also known as Rev. Obed Danquah, founder of Morgan International Community School and under the guidance of the Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrimpong Nyanful Krampah XI.
It is expected to help address land disputes, inheritance disagreements, family conflicts, marital issues, chieftaincy-related tensions and other communal misunderstandings that often end up in prolonged court battles.
The launch was on the theme: “Rooting Justice in Our Heritage: Customary Arbitration as a Pillar of Access to Justice in Ghana.”
Delivering the keynote address, His Worship Victor Kusi, Magistrate of the District Court, Agona Swedru, described customary arbitration as an important part of Ghana’s justice delivery system, especially for communities seeking faster, cheaper and more culturally acceptable ways of resolving disputes.
He said while the formal court system remains critical, many disputes at the community level can be resolved more effectively through dialogue, reconciliation and mutual respect.
In a speech delivered at the ceremony, Nana Osofo Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah I described the centre as a new dawn for peace, justice and harmonious coexistence in Gomoaman.
He said the initiative represents more than the creation of an institution; it is also a revival of indigenous African approaches to conflict resolution, where dialogue, mutual respect and communal harmony are valued above hostility and prolonged courtroom battles.
He said many Ghanaian communities continue to suffer from expensive, time-consuming and emotionally draining litigation, leaving families and communities divided for years.
According to him, the centre offers a practical alternative through cost-effective dispute resolution, speedy settlement of conflicts, preservation of family and communal relationships, and community-based justice rooted in local traditions and values.
Nana Osofo Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah I said the centre’s work would be guided by African customary wisdom, Christian moral principles and modern legal practice to promote reconciliation, restorative justice and peaceful coexistence.
The initiative is also expected to complement Ghana’s formal judicial system rather than replace it. Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010, Act 798, recognises customary arbitration and mediation as legitimate dispute-settlement mechanisms when conducted properly and voluntarily.
Speakers at the launch stressed that peace remains the foundation for development, arguing that communities affected by persistent litigation and internal conflict struggle to attract investment, protect family unity and advance local development.
Obrimpong Nyanful Krampah XI was commended for his foresight, wisdom and commitment to the establishment of the centre, which organisers believe could become a model for other traditional councils across Ghana.
Traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, the judiciary, the media and the general public were urged to support the centre and embrace mediation and arbitration as peaceful alternatives to unnecessary court battles.
The media was also encouraged to intensify public education on Alternative Dispute Resolution and promote peacebuilding initiatives across communities.
The centre is expected to operate with panel members and legal counsellors to ensure that decisions reached through customary arbitration are culturally appropriate, ethically balanced and legally sound.
Nana Osofo Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah, I said, if sustained, the centre has the potential to inspire similar initiatives across traditional councils throughout Ghana and beyond.
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