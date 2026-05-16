The status of the Ghana Law School Entrance Exams and current routes to being a lawyer

The landscape of legal education in Ghana underwent a structural transformation with the passage of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170).

This legislation established the Council for Legal Education and Training to regulate the curriculum and standards for legal training, effectively decoupling certain regulatory functions from the General Legal Council as originally configured under the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).

This is my synthesis that addresses the current status of entrance examinations, the legal standing of successful candidates, and the various pathways to the Ghanaian Bar under the prevailing statutory regime.

Current Status of the Law School Entrance Examinations

Under Act 1170, the concept of an entrance examination remains a central, though decentralized, component of the admission process. Section 45 of the Act mandates that any institution running a law program must set minimum standards for admission to assess a student's capacity to practice law effectively. Crucially, Section 45(1)(b) explicitly authorizes these institutions to "determine the minimum standards of admission through a fair and transparent entrance examination or any other standard".

While individual institutions are empowered to design these assessments, their authority is subject to the overarching oversight of the Council. Section 45(3) specifies that the "minimum entry requirement for admission to the professional law practice training shall be determined and published by the Council and shall be binding on all institutions".

Furthermore, the Act includes a Savings provision (Section 92), which stipulates that any Regulations, directives, or notices in force immediately before the Act's commencement—such as those governing previous entrance examination formats—remain in effect until they are specifically revoked or reviewed. Consequently, entrance examinations are not only in force but are statutorily recognized as a primary mechanism for filtering candidates into professional training.

The Fate of Candidates under Act 1170

The fate of a candidate who successfully passes the prescribed entrance standards is to transition into Law Practice Training. Section 62(1) stipulates that any individual holding a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree must undergo this professional training to qualify for the National Bar Examination.

A significant shift under Act 1170 is that the Ghana School of Law is no longer the sole provider of this training. While the Act establishes the Ghana School of Law as a directorate of the Council, Section 23 prohibits any institution from offering Law Practice Training unless it has obtained accreditation from the Council. Therefore, a successful candidate may now undertake their professional training at any accredited institution.

For those caught in the transition, Section 93 provides specific protections:

Currently Enrolled Students: Persons already enrolled at the Ghana School of Law before Act 1170 came into force are permitted to complete their Professional Law Course under the curriculum and enactments in place at the time of their enrolment. Unaccredited Institutions: Students enrolled in law programs at institutions that do not hold an accreditation license may apply for Law Practice Training at the Ghana School of Law or any other institution that has secured a valid license. Prior LLB Holders: Individuals who obtained an LLB before the Act's commencement but have not yet started professional training are eligible to apply to the Ghana School of Law or other accredited bodies.

Routes to Becoming a Lawyer in Ghana

Under the current legal regime, there are three primary routes to being enrolled on the Roll of Lawyers and called to the Bar.

Route 1: The Standard Professional Route This is the standard path for students training within the domestic system:

Academic Qualification: The candidate must obtain a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from an institution accredited by the Council.

Professional Training: The candidate must successfully complete Law Practice Training, which lasts for one academic year. This training covers civil and criminal procedure, advocacy, ethics, and conveyancing.

Examination: Upon receiving a Law Practice Training Certificate, the candidate must pass the National Bar Examination.

Enrolment: After passing the National Bar Exam, the Council issues a Qualifying Certificate, which allows the individual to apply to the General Legal Council for enrolment on the Roll of Lawyers.

Route 2: The Post-Call Route (Foreign-Trained Practitioners) This route is reserved for those who have trained in analogous jurisdictions:

Eligibility: The candidate must be qualified and licensed to practice law in a country with a legal system analogous to Ghana's (common law) and which has a reciprocal arrangement with Ghana.

Alternative Eligibility: A Ghanaian citizen who has satisfied the educational tests for admission in an analogous jurisdiction, even if not yet admitted to practice there, may also utilize this route.

Coursework: Such individuals must successfully complete the Post-Call Law Course administered by the Ghana School of Law.

Examination: They must then pass the National Bar Examination to qualify for enrolment.

Route 3: The Military Advocate Exception The Constitution of Ghana and Act 32 provide a specialized, limited route for military personnel. Under Section 10 of Act 32, a military advocate (a commissioned officer certified by the Chief Justice as qualified to practice in a country other than Ghana) may appear in court on behalf of members of the Armed Forces without needing the standard solicitor's license.

Conclusion

Act 1170 centralizes the standards for legal excellence while decentralizing the delivery of professional training. The entrance examination remains a critical gateway, and the ultimate requirement for any aspiring lawyer is now the successful completion of the National Bar Examination, ensuring a uniform standard of proficiency across the legal profession in Ghana.

References

Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992.

Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170).

Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).

Dr Ekpor Anyimah-Ackah

The author is a Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba.

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