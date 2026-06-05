Abuakwa South MP proposes dedicated disaster fund to strengthen Ghana’s emergency response system

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has called for the establishment of a National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to strengthen Ghana's response to floods, fires, and other emergencies.

His proposal comes as Accra marked the 11th anniversary of the June 3, 2015, twin flood and fire disaster that claimed more than 150 lives in one of Ghana's worst peacetime tragedies.

Ironically, on Wednesday, June 3, parts of the capital were once again hit by heavy flooding and fire outbreaks following torrential rains.

A building also collapsed in the city, while hundreds of residents were displaced. Several roads became impassable, cutting off communities and disrupting economic activity.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, Dr. Agyemang said Ghana must move away from its largely reactive approach to disaster management and adopt a sustainable financing model capable of supporting preparedness, relief, and recovery efforts.

According to him, recurring floods and fire outbreaks continue to destroy lives, homes, businesses, and public infrastructure, particularly in Accra, placing a significant burden on affected families and the national economy.

“Disasters in this country, whether natural or man-made, will continue to occur. In Accra's case, flooding is often a combination of both. We cannot control the rains, but our attitudes and lifestyles continue to worsen the impact," he said.

The lawmaker, who is also an insurance expert, noted that insurance alone cannot absorb the growing losses associated with disasters, especially when many properties remain uninsured despite existing legal requirements.

"Insurance companies may not be in a position to compensate for all the losses arising from some of the practices we engage in as a people. We need to adopt global best practices, including the establishment of a National Disaster Risk Management Fund," he stated.

Dr Agyemang proposed that the fund be financed through a combination of government budgetary allocations, special levies, private-sector contributions, and a dedicated portion of petroleum revenues.

He argued that such a mechanism would provide a financial buffer for relief operations and reconstruction efforts whenever disasters overwhelm existing resources.

The MP pointed to countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Mexico, India, and the United Kingdom, where dedicated disaster financing and risk-sharing arrangements help governments respond quickly and support affected communities.

“These countries face disasters almost every year, from floods to earthquakes. They have accepted those realities and established dedicated funding mechanisms to respond. Ghana should be considering a similar approach,” he added.

Environmental experts say climate-related disasters continue to impose a heavy cost on Ghana's economy.

Sustainable development and environmental governance expert, Dr Samuel Dotse, estimates that “floods and droughts cost Ghana about $200 million annually. In extreme cases, the combined impact of climate-related disasters could reduce economic output by as much as 15.23% of GDP.”

He attributed the recurring flood situation largely to human activities, including indiscriminate waste disposal, encroachment on waterways, and weak enforcement of planning regulations.

Dr. Agyemang warned that unless Ghana adopts a comprehensive disaster risk management strategy that combines financing, prevention, and enforcement, the country will continue to suffer recurring losses while merely responding to emergencies after they occur.

He called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, local authorities, the private sector and citizens to build a more resilient and disaster-ready nation.

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