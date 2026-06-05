ASM sector produces 52% of Ghana’s gold but pays less than 2% in taxes – Chamber of Mines

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Chamber of Mines says the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector produces most of Ghana’s gold but contributes less than 2% of the sector’s tax revenue to the state.
Speaking at the 2026 West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX), Chamber President Mr Michael Edem Akafia and CEO Dr Kenneth Ashigbey said data shows the informal mining sector accounted for about 52% of Ghana’s gold output in 2025.
“Despite that significant share of production, the ASM sector’s contribution to national revenue remains disproportionately low,” the Chamber stated.
The officials attributed the low tax contribution to the sector’s largely informal operations, which limit tracking, formalisation, and compliance.
They called for stronger measures to bring more ASM operators into the formal economy to improve revenue mobilisation without stifling livelihoods.
The discussions formed part of broader deliberations at WAMPEX 2026, which is focused on how responsible mining and power can accelerate sustainable development in West Africa.
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