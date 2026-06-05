NDPC boss calls for data-driven governance at UCC Data Literacy Week Launch

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Audrey Smock Amoah, has called for greater reliance on data and evidence in policymaking and public service delivery, stressing that Ghana's development agenda must be guided by credible information rather than assumptions.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 2026 University of Cape Coast Data Literacy Week on Wednesday, June 3, Dr. Amoah said data has become a critical national asset capable of improving governance, enhancing efficiency and promoting fairness in decision-making.

The event was held on the theme, “Building a Data-Smart Ghana: Evidence, Ethics and Inclusion.”

She described evidence as the foundation of effective governance, noting that the true value of data lies in its ability to improve decisions, prevent waste and deliver better outcomes for citizens.

Dr. Amoah highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening data-driven governance, including data-sharing agreements between the Ghana Statistical Service and 25 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as efforts by the NDPC to integrate Annual Progress Report templates into the District Development Data Platform with support from GIZ.

The NDPC Director-General also underscored the importance of ethics and inclusion in Ghana’s digital transformation journey, warning that public trust could be undermined if data systems exclude vulnerable groups or fail to protect personal information.

She called for stronger district-level data capacity, interoperable systems, responsible use of emerging technologies and broader digital inclusion, urging stakeholders to build a Ghana where evidence informs policy, ethics safeguards innovation and development reaches every segment of society.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.