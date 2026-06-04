Ghana nominates Dr Sylvia Adusu for election to ITLOS

Ghana has officially presented Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu as its candidate for election as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.

The nomination has received the endorsement of the African Union (AU), placing one of Ghana’s most distinguished legal minds before the international community ahead of elections scheduled for June 18, 2026, during the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Dr Adusu, who retired earlier this year as Chief State Attorney and Head of the International Division of Ghana’s Attorney-General’s Department, brings more than 30 years of exceptional experience in international law, diplomacy and legal practice.

Throughout her distinguished career, she has played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s engagement with international legal processes and has earned widespread respect for her expertise in the law of the sea, international dispute settlement and treaty negotiations.

Her nomination is widely regarded as a recognition of decades of dedicated public service and significant contributions to the development of international law both within Ghana and on the global stage.

One of the defining moments of Dr Adusu’s legal career was her involvement in Ghana’s landmark maritime boundary delimitation case before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

The historic dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire concerned the delimitation of maritime boundaries in the Atlantic Ocean and attracted considerable international attention due to its implications for maritime governance, resource management and regional stability.

As a key member of Ghana’s legal team, Dr Adusu contributed to the successful defence of Ghana’s maritime interests before the Tribunal.

The 2017 judgment, which largely upheld Ghana’s position, was hailed as a significant victory for international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes through judicial mechanisms.

The case remains one of the most notable maritime legal proceedings involving an African state and is frequently cited as a model for the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Beyond her involvement in the maritime boundary case, Dr Adusu has advised on numerous matters relating to international law, sovereign rights, treaty obligations and multilateral cooperation.

Her extensive experience has positioned her as one of Africa’s leading authorities on maritime and international legal affairs.

If elected, Dr Adusu would make history as the first African woman to serve as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea since its establishment in 1996.

Such an achievement would represent a significant milestone not only for Ghana but also for the African continent and the broader international legal community.

Her election would also provide an opportunity to amplify African perspectives in the interpretation and application of international maritime law at a time when issues relating to ocean governance, marine environmental protection, sustainable resource management and maritime security are becoming increasingly important.

The Government of Ghana has expressed confidence that Dr Adusu possesses the judicial temperament, technical competence and international experience required to serve effectively on the Tribunal.

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