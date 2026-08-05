EU hands over two patrol boats to Ghana Navy to boost maritime security

The European Union (EU) has handed over two Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) to the Ghana Navy under the Support to West Africa Integrated Maritime Security (SWAIMS) Programme to strengthen the country's maritime security operations.

The boats were presented on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) in Nutekpor following the successful completion of a two-week Ghana Navy Boat Operators Training Course.

The training, delivered by instructors from the Portuguese Navy under the EU SWAIMS Programme, equipped Ghana Navy personnel with practical and technical skills in boat handling, navigation, seamanship, maritime safety and operational procedures.

According to the Ghana Navy, the training is expected to enhance the operational readiness of personnel and improve the Service's capacity to safeguard Ghana's maritime domain and contribute to security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The donation forms part of the European Union's broader support for maritime security and capacity building in West Africa through the SWAIMS Programme, which seeks to strengthen the capabilities of coastal states in tackling piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling and other maritime crimes.

The latest support adds to the longstanding security cooperation between Ghana and the European Union, which has intensified in recent months through training, equipment donations and enhanced defence collaboration.

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