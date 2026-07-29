Naval Chief calls for greater investment in science, innovation to strengthen military healthcare

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Goodwin Livinus Bessing, has underscored the need for sustained investment in science, technology and innovation in military healthcare to ensure the Ghana Armed Forces keeps pace with the evolving demands of healthcare delivery and modern military operations.

Rear Admiral Bessing made the call during a cocktail reception hosted for Naval officers serving at the 37 Military Hospital at Anchor House in Cantonments, Ghana Navy mentioned.

The event formed part of his engagement with the officers and reflected his commitment, in his capacity as Chairman of the 37 Military Hospital Advisory Board, to supporting the hospital's mission and promoting excellence in healthcare delivery.

Addressing the gathering, the CNS commended the officers for effectively balancing their dual responsibilities as healthcare professionals and military personnel.

He stressed the importance of maintaining exceptional commitment, particularly during operational deployments and humanitarian missions, where professionalism, discipline and dedication remain critical.

Rear Admiral Bessing also encouraged the officers to embrace continuous learning and professional development to enhance their ability to respond to emerging healthcare and operational challenges.

He further urged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity in the discharge of their duties, saying these values are essential to maintaining excellence in both military and medical service.

On behalf of the officers of the 37 Military Hospital, the Principal Ophthalmic Nurse, Lieutenant Commander Gloria Osei Appiah, expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff for his motivating remarks, unwavering support and the opportunity to engage directly with the officers.

She said the interaction had been encouraging and reaffirmed the officers' commitment to delivering quality healthcare while upholding the core values of the Ghana Armed Forces.

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