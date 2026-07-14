Africa

EU announces restrictions on trading Sudanese gold

Source: Reuters  
  14 July 2026 3:04am
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The European Union announced on Monday ​new sanctions against Sudan ‌by targeting the country's gold trade, which it ​said was being used ​to finance the military ⁠conflict in the country.

"The ​decision introduces a ban ​on the purchase, import or transfer of gold originating in ​Sudan. It also ​bans the sale, supply, transfer or ‌export ⁠of mercury and cyanide to Sudan," said a statement by the Council ​of the European Union.

The conflict between Sudan's army and ​the paramilitary Rapid ​Support ⁠Forces began more than three years ago, and ⁠it ​has caused a ​vast humanitarian crisis.

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