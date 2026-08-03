Today’s front pages: Monday, August 3, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
5 minutes
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Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
9 minutes
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Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
20 minutes
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Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
28 minutes
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Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
44 minutes
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Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
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Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
1 hour
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Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
1 hour
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Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
1 hour
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Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
1 hour
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Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
1 hour
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Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
1 hour
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Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
1 hour
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Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
1 hour
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Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms
2 hours