GFD distances itself from unemployed graduates with disabilities’ protest threat over GES recruitment

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has distanced itself from a statement issued by the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities over the ongoing Ghana Education Service (GES) recruitment exercise, rejecting calls for the removal of public officials and the occupation of state institutions.

In a statement, the Federation said while it fully understands the frustrations of unemployed graduates with disabilities, it was neither consulted nor involved in the Coalition's statement and does not endorse its demands or proposed actions.

"Let us be clear: GFD stands firmly with unemployed graduates with disabilities. Their frustration is legitimate. Unemployment among persons with disabilities remains a serious national problem, and qualified graduates who continue to be locked out of opportunities have every right to demand answers," the Federation stated.

It added, however, that the Coalition's position should not be construed as that of the national umbrella body for Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs).

"We therefore dissociate ourselves from its contents, demands, and proposed actions. The views expressed in that statement are the Coalition's own and do not represent the position of GFD," it said.

The Federation also rejected confrontational tactics, arguing that such approaches could undermine efforts to secure lasting reforms.

"We believe these approaches risk undermining the very cause they seek to advance. Lasting results are won through firm, evidence-based advocacy and sustained pressure on duty bearers, not through actions that could be used to discredit legitimate grievances," the statement noted.

GFD disclosed that it has been engaging the Ministry of Education and other relevant institutions since concerns over the recruitment exercise emerged.

According to the Federation, it is scheduled to meet officials of the Ministry on Tuesday, August 4, to seek clarity on the recruitment process and press for the inclusion of qualified persons with disabilities.

The Federation also referenced remarks by Deputy Minister for Education and Chairperson of Parliament's Disability Caucus, Dr Clement Apaak, who reportedly assured the disability community on August 2 that the recruitment process was still ongoing and that qualified persons with disabilities would be considered.

"GFD notes this statement. We will not simply take it at face value; we will hold the Ministry to it, verify outcomes, and press for corrective action if graduates with disabilities are once again overlooked," it said.

The Federation further welcomed President John Dramani Mahama's announcement of a five per cent employment quota for persons with disabilities in the public sector but stressed that the commitment must be translated into action.

"An announcement is not implementation. We will continue to push the Ministry responsible for Jobs, Labour and Employment to finalise and enforce the quota guidelines, so that this commitment translates into actual jobs for actual graduates, not another policy that sits on a shelf," the statement added.

Calling for unity within the disability community, GFD urged unemployed graduates and disability groups to pursue coordinated, evidence-based advocacy rather than confrontational action.

"Your fight is our fight. GFD strongly stands by you, and we will not relent until every qualified graduate with a disability gets the employment opportunities they are entitled to," the Federation stated.

It reaffirmed its commitment to engaging the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the Public Services Commission, Parliament and other stakeholders to ensure transparent, accessible and disability-inclusive recruitment processes in line with the Constitution, the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2006 (Act 715), and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

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