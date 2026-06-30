Ghana High Commission urges nationals in South Africa to stay indoors over anti-immigrant protests

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie,

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa has advised Ghanaian nationals to remain indoors and suspend business activities on Tuesday, June 30, as the country braces for planned anti-immigrant demonstrations expected to take place in parts of South Africa.

In a public advisory issued through a video message, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, assured Ghanaians that the Mission, working together with the Government of Ghana, has put in place measures to safeguard their safety.

He said the High Commission continues to monitor developments closely while coordinating efforts to protect Ghanaian citizens during the period of heightened tension.

Mr Quashie urged Ghanaians who have been accommodated in churches, hotels and other designated shelters by the High Commission to remain at those locations until further notice.

He disclosed that the South African Police Service has been engaged to provide security at the various safe havens while arrangements are being finalised for another evacuation exercise.

"30th June is the day of the said demonstration. We urge you all to stay indoors. Don't open your shops and businesses. Those we have secured accommodations at churches and hotels for, kindly stay there and don't come out. The police will be there to protect you. We are set to undertake another repatriation," he said.

The High Commissioner assured affected nationals that the government remains committed to assisting Ghanaians who wish to return home and called on them to remain calm and comply with the directives issued by the Mission.

"We will keep you posted on the dates and arrangement. I can assure you that this challenge will pass through and become successful as a people. Let us be law abiding," he added.

The advisory comes as June 30 marks the unofficial deadline reportedly set by some South African groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country amid renewed xenophobic tensions and anti-immigrant protests.

The situation has heightened anxiety among migrant communities, leading thousands of foreign nationals to leave South Africa in recent weeks over fears of possible attacks.

The Government of Ghana has already repatriated hundreds of Ghanaians and has announced plans to undertake another evacuation exercise in the coming days for citizens who have registered to return home.

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