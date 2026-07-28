Residents of 4 Bekwai communities protest alleged harmful quarry operations

Audio By Carbonatix
Hundreds of residents of four communities in Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have staged a demonstration against a local quarry company over alleged damage to property and health hazards.
Residents of Amoamo, Anwiam, Adankragya and Amenase, clad in red and black, poured onto the streets to express their anger at the adverse impact of the Quarry's operations on their livelihoods.
The demonstrators, led by the Assembly Member for the Adankragya Electoral Area, Nhyiraba Abigail, alleged that the company, Day Shine Quarry’s operations have led to the destruction of farms, buildings, and other household property.
They claim no compensation has been made to the affected persons in the communities.
"The constant blasting has left cracks in our buildings, rendered farmlands unproductive, and exposed us to respiratory illnesses. The excessive dust from the operations poses serious health risks and is making life unbearable," she said.
According to Nhyiraba Abigail, several complaints to the company and other relevant authorities even the erstwhile local assembly administration yielded no results.
At the quarry site, she warned management to suspend their operations and consult the affected communities within one week, threatening more protests in the coming months.
Security personnel were stationed at key points along the protest route to ensure a peaceful protest and smooth submission of the petition to relevant authorities for immediate action.
Some residents and affected persons also voiced their grievances, appealing to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene urgently and compel the operators to address their concerns.
"We are not against the operations, but the quarry firm is being unfair to us and has failed to adhere to standard procedures. They blast without unaware, and it is causing us problems with dust and flying chippings,” Kwame Owusu complained.
Acknowledging the petition, a representative of Day Shine Quarry Company, Isaac Padi, assured that steps would be taken to address their concerns
The Bekwai Municipal Assembly and the Adankragya Traditional Council also received the petition and assured of proactive measure to safeguard their health and the environment.
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