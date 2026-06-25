Ralph Poku-Adusei pays nomination fees for all Bekwai NPP constituency executive aspirants

Audio By Carbonatix
Ralph Poku-Adusei has demonstrated his commitment to internal party democracy and inclusiveness by sponsoring the nomination forms of all aspirants contesting the Bekwai Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executive elections scheduled for July 11–12, 2026.
The gesture is aimed at ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent dedicated party members from seeking leadership positions.
By covering the cost of nomination forms for all contestants, every qualified member with the vision and commitment to serve the party has an equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process.
During the presentation, Ralph Poku-Adusei urged aspirants to conduct clean and issue-based campaigns anchored on ideas, competence, performance, and respect for party structures.
He stressed that insults, character assassination, and divisive politics have no place within the NPP.
“Our unity before, during, and after these elections is more important than any position,” he stated.
The intervention further underscores Ralph Poku-Adusei’s commitment to party unity, grassroots empowerment, and strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.
His support for a fair and respectful contest continues to promote a culture of mature and constructive politics within the Bekwai Constituency.
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